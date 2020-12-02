Web Analytics
Man caught smuggling heroin at Lahore airport

Lahore Airport Smuggling

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a drug smuggling bid at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on Wednesday morning.

According to the ASF, 9.04 kilogrammes of heroin were recovered from the luggage of a passenger during a manual search. The drug was concealed at the bottom of a trolley bag.

The passenger, named Tasawar Ijaz, a resident of Rawalpindi, was to board Qatar Airways’ Milan-bound flight, QR-629.

The alleged smuggler was taken to the ASF control room and after an initial investigation, he was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal action as per the relevant anti-narcotics law.

On November 22, the ANF had foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to the United Kingdom (UK) at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. The parcel containing drugs was booked via a private courier company for the UK and on being scanned, it emerged that the package carried 13 kilogrammes of drugs.

