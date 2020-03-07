Man caught supplying meat from dead animals to eateries

CHINIOT: A man was caught in the act of supplying meat from dead animals to restaurants and hotels in Chiniot district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the local police, the man was arrested red-handed during a raid in the city.

Officials from the provincial livestock department declared the seized meat harmful for human consumption after examination.

Earlier, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) had recovered at least 80 kilogrammes of expired meat from a top restaurant’s “secret storeroom” in Karachi.

The restaurant which was sealed in Nov 2018 after two children died of food poisoning, had its “secret storeroom” raided by SFA officers.

At least 80 kilograms of expired meat and food additives were found from the secret godown.

