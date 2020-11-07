SUKKUR: In a peculiar but life-threatening act, a heartbroken youth climbed up an electric pole in Pano Akil tehsil of Sukkur district to record his protest after his family refused to get him married again, ARY News reported.

According to details, a Pano Akil man named Hanif Dasti climbed up an electric pole after his brother refused to arrange his second marriage.

The man was of the view that his brother was not allowing him to remarry and that’s why he has climbed up an electric pole to register his protest.

According to details gathered by ARY News, Hanif Dasti has divorced his first wife and has three children.

Later, the villagers intervened and initiated a dialogue for convincing him to climb down with a promise that they would resolve the issue and talk with his family.

As soon as he landed down, the police took him under into custody and shifted to the police station.

In a similar type of incident reported last year, a young man climbed an extra high tension (EHT) pole in Karachi in protest against his parents’ not getting him married to the girl he was in love with.

The jittery drama lasted for four and a half hours in Korangi area. The youth, Shakir threatened to jump off the pole if his demand of getting him married to his sweetheart was not accepted.

