Man climbs electric pole to woo disgruntled wife

KANDHKOT: In a shocking incident, a man on Thursday climbed up an electric pole reportedly to woo his disgruntled wife in Kashmore area of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Nadeem Jamali, a resident of Kandhkot, climbed a pole of high-tension wires after his disgruntled wife moved the court for Khula.

He attempted to commit suicide by touching the high-tension wires.

After receiving information about the situation, police alerted K-Electric officials, who had the power supply suspended in the area to save the man.

Later, the police officials succeeded to persuade him to come down. The police arrested Jamali and registered a case against him over charges of attempting suicide and others.

Earlier on November 7, in a peculiar but life-threatening act, a heartbroken youth had climbed up an electric pole in Pano Akil tehsil of Sukkur district to record his protest after his family refused to get him married again.

According to details, a Pano Akil man named Hanif Dasti had climbed up an electric pole after his brother refused to arrange his second marriage.

The man was of the view that his brother was not allowing him to remarry and that’s why he had climbed up an electric pole to register his protest.

