Man commits suicide after killing son in Karachi

KARACHI: A man gunned down his son and injured her wife, before shooting himself over a domestic dispute on Wednesday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the police, Rizwan had contracted two marriages and differences erupted when he bought a house for his second wife.

Following a verbal brawl with his first wife and son over the matter, Rizwan lost his temper and opened fire on them at his house in Gaddafi Town. His son, Waqas, and first wife, Fatima were rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced his son dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the man committed suicide by shooting himself.

Hospital sources said that his wife suffered three bullets while his son received one bullet which proved fatal. However, Fatima is said to be in critical condition at the hospital.

Earlier on September 27, a man had committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

Lahore police while divulging the details of the incident had said that two bodies were recovered from outside a home in Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city.

The victims had been identified as Shakeela Kafil and Kafil Babar. The police while initially terming it an incident over a domestic dispute, had said that they were further probing the matter with all angles.

