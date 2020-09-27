Man commits suicide after killing wife over ‘domestic dispute’ in Lahore

LAHORE: A man committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

Lahore police while divulging the details of the incident said that two bodies were recovered from outside a home in Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city.

The victims were identified as Shakeela Kafil and Kafil Babar. It emerged during the probe that Kafil opened fire on her wife Shakeela and later shot himself in the head to commit suicide.

The police while initially terming it an incident over a domestic dispute, said that they were further probing the matter with all angles.

“We have shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities besides collecting spent casings of the bullets to ascertain the initial findings,” they said.

In yet another domestic violence incident, a man shot his wife in a cold-blooded manner before the latter’s mother and brothers in Green Town area of Lahore on August 08.

The police are yet to arrest the accused even after 30 hours of the incident, whose FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Detailing the incident in the FIR, the father said that his daughter Zunera was married to Asad Khaliq four years back and the husband used to torture her frequently.

Read More: Man commits suicide after killing wife, two children

“Two days before the incident, the victim’s mother along with her two sons visited our daughter’s residence,” he said.

He said that on the day of the incident, they heard quarrel between the couple and rushed to their room to find that Asad Khaliq was holding a gun towards his wife.

“The accused opened fire on his wife as soon as my sons tried to intervene between them,” he said while elaborating that the accused ran away from the incident site and is yet to be arrested.

Comments

comments