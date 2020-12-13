Man commits suicide after killing his wife, father-in-law

SWAT: A man in Swat committed suicide after killing his wife and father-in-law on Sunday.

As per details, a man named Gul Muhammad reached the house of his in-laws in Swat’s area of Mingora to settle matters with the annoyed wife. The man upon failure opened fire, resulting in the death of his wife and father-in-law on the spot.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital for autopsy.

In a separate incident of same in nature, in the month of March, a man gunned down his wife, father and mother-in-law in Sargodha.

According to the local police, the incident took place in the area of Nawanlak in limits of PS Kot Momin. The man, after killing his wife, father, mother-in-law fled away safely.

Two others also sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident.

The police said, the woman had moved the court for divorce, which angered the man. The Regional Police Officer (RPO) has summoned report into the incident.

