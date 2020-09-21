Man handed down death sentence for raping, killing minor girl in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: A local anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded death sentence three times to man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the court handed down capital punishment to Ali Sher Changar after finding him guilty of abducting, raping and killing the minor girl.

It is pertinent to mention here that the culprit had abducted Mariam, 4, while she was playing outside her house in Hana Ghala Mandi area of Sahiwal and subjected her to sexual assault on 2nd of December, 2019.

Her family members searched for her, but they could not find her anywhere. Later, they approached the police station and lodged a report about the minor girl missing.

The police registered a case and started a search operation in the area and later found the dead body of the minor girl near the bypass farms.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem where the report revealed that the minor girl was subjected to rape before being killed.

After the initial investigation, police arrested four suspects and sent their DNA for forensic tests. DNA report of Ali Sher matched with the sample collected from the crime scene and he was identified as the murderer of the minor girl. He was a close relative of the victim’s father. During the initial interrogation, Ali Sher had confessed to his crime.

