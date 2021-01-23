Man ‘raids’ Karachi shop pretending to be excise officer, gets caught

KARACHI: A shop owner proved his wits after a fake Excise Police personnel visited his shop Saturday to claim bribe against ‘unpaid’ taxes as he asked him to show his identity which the swindler couldn’t furnish, ARY News reported.

The fake Excise agent offered a deal to the owner of a Federal B Area shop upon which the latter asked him to show his identity card to which the fraud resorted to claiming he was not the officer but an officer’s personal assistant instead.

Detecting fraud, the shopkeeper held the suspect and kept him inside his shop while calling Police helpline 15 and reporting the alleged conman.

Upon police reaching at the spot, the shop owner handed him over them and told them the suspect claimed his name to be Sajjad Mirza and identified himself as an excise police officer.

He added that when he asked for him to show the card, the fraud said he was merely a PA. Police have not detained the suspect.

Separately today in Multan, in an alleged encounter the police said they killed two suspected of robbery and gang-rape as they responded to police with fire when asked to stop for snap checking.

The night before the police had arrested these suspects but their accomplices ambushed the police and freed them, police claimed today after the encounter resulted in their deaths.

Police said the suspects had committed a robbery a few days ago and gang-raped a girl during it.

