Man dies on board plane after feeling sick during flight

NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday, Thursday a man passed away while flying from Ahmedabad to Kolkata, ARY News reported.

The pilot of a private Indian airliner had to force the plane to make an emergency landing to deal with the situation at hand.

Read More: Indian inspector investigating fraud case arrested for bribery

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city after a passenger fell sick, officials said, adding that he later died.

“On 26.12.2019 about 00:15hrs, a flight bound for Ahmedabad from Kolkata required emergency landing due to medical emergency. At about 00:31hrs, the flight landed,” an official statement said.

The flight landed in Indore after which the airport manager along with the ambulance of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and on-duty doctors immediately attended to the passenger named Jayvijay Vaghu who was then referred to Banthia Hospital for treatment.

Read More: Uttar Pradesh government demands damages, threatens to confiscate property over protests

“At Banthia Hospital the pax was further referred to government hospital Indore for treatment where the said passenger was declared dead due to cardiac arrest,” the statement read.

The flight departed to its final destination at 2 am.

Comments

comments