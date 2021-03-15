Man dies after skydive goes wrong owing to parachute malfunction

In a chilling turn of events, a skydiver died after an alleged malfunction with his parachute opening during a dive over Western Australia.

The 30-year-old died at the scene in Jurien Bay in Australia on Sunday during the Virtual Australian Skydiving Competition.

The skydiver was competing in the event with friends and according to a local skydiving company, he was a foreign national doing a solo jump.

Emergency crews were called to the scene but the man could not be saved.

Dandaragan Shire president Leslee Holmes said the tragedy had devastated the coastal town. “The (man) who unfortunately who lost his life was a veteran of skydiving, 6,000 jumps,” she said adding that it was chilling for the first responders, and the citizens who had to witness the episode.

“For the town of Jurien Bay and the Shire of Dandaragan, this is our premium business, we attract so many people to the town.”

She added the victim was a foreign national who was using his own equipment. The accident is reportedly under investigation by the Australian Parachute Federation.

