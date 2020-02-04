It was a helpless and shocking sight for all those witnessing the unfortunate moments when a Denmark citizen Stefan Eiriksson Andersen hit the ground and died after his skydiving bid from a plane failed in Thailand.

The man who took off from an airfield in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri, eastern Thailand did not know what was coming his way unless his parachute failed to open mid-air, forcing him to fall directly to the ground.

Eye-witnesses while detailing the tragic scene said that Stefan opened the parachute but it failed to fully spread – leaving him with a horror fall to the ground from several thousand feet.

“Everyone there was helpless as the tourist smashed into the ground before friends ran over to check.”

He was found face up with blood pouring from his nose and mouth near the jump site at the Nong Khor reservoir.

The victim was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival due to severe injuries.

Although the initial probe has revealed it an accidental death, however, the police is further probing other motives into the case.

They have also interrogated the staff at the sky diving centre, who said that Stefan’s equipment was checked before boarding and it was working properly.

‘Initially, this looks like an accident, but we will investigate the case again thoroughly to find exactly what happened,” Police Colonel Khongsak Boonsuesuwan was quoted as saying by local media.

