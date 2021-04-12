WATCH: Man digs tunnel to capture ‘Jinn, Churails’

MULTAN: A bizarre incident has come to light in Multan where a man named Asif dug a long tunnel in order to capture jinn and witches, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a man Multan resident, who is also a government employee, got arrested on Monday from the Multan government quarter area after he illegally dug 15 feet deep tunnel at his house.

Read More: Treasure hunt: Karachi man digs 35-feet-deep hole in his house

In a statement recorded to police, the accused said that he dug a tunnel to capture jinn and witches.

Read More: ‘Dabba Peer’ arrested for torturing, molesting women

Comments

comments