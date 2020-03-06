Man drowns three daughters after wife denies money for drugs, gambling

In what appeared to be a shocking incident, a man killed his three daughters by throwing them into irrigation well as his son was able to escape the wrath of his father who was annoyed from the wife for denying money for gambling.

The incident occurred in Kamareddy district of India’s Telangana state. The victims were identified as Afia (10), Maheen (9) and Joya (7).

According to details, the accused had five children including four daughters and a son. One of his daughters was handed over to a family for adoption at an early age.

According to Banswada police station authorities, the man used to have frequent quarrels with his wife Niloufer.

On the day of the incident, the accused asked his four children to accompany him to a function at a local shrine and took them to an irrigation tank full of water. The son, while suspecting his father’s mysterious behaviour and ran away as the accused threw his daughters into the well.

Read More: Father kills eight-month-old daughter in Punjab, cites poverty as excuse

The mother soon after knowing mysterious activity of husband from son, rushed to the site and cried for help after knowing of the brutal act committed by Fayaz.

The locals gathered soon after the incident and took out the bodies from the water tank on their own. The husband was arrested and shifted to police station under tight security as the family members tried to harm him.

The family has demanded severe punishment to the accused.

Comments

comments