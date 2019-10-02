Web Analytics
Man drowns to death while shooting a video for TikTok

Drowning, TikTok, India

A 23-year-old man drowned at a check dam while recording TikTok video in Telangana on Friday.

In efforts to please his digital audience, the man, identified as Dinesh, resident of Gonu Goppala village in India suffered a deadly fate,

After an intensive search operation, the victim’s body was recovered on Sunday.

The deceased had gone to the check dam along with his two friends to make a TikTok video. While making the video, he was washed away in the current.

Dinesh was scheduled to go to Dubai later this month for a job.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDMA) on September 8, issued a first-level flood warning with rising water levels in Dowaleswaram, Polavaram, and Kunavaram reservoirs in the Godavari Basin.

 

