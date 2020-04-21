Man tries to evade arrest using fake COVID-19 sign

As health experts have warned against coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient, a man tried to use it as an opportunity to evade his arrest.

The incident occurred in United States, where a man identified as Joshua Price, 28, apparently stuck a handwritten sign reading “COVID 19 infected since 4/8/20” to his front door.

However, his efforts to fool the police failed and was arrested subsequently.

Later, informing regarding the incident on its Facebook and website, a press release issued by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office read: “Placing a fake ‘Covid-19’ sign on your door will not stop us from kicking it in when you have felony warrants for your arrest.”

Deputies and detectives donned protective gear to arrest Price at his Bardin residence. Price was wanted on a felony charge of flee and elude law enforcement and violation of probation warrants.

The sheriff’s office found “no indication” that Price had contracted COVID-19.

On April 17, a man was arrested in Florida over murder charges a day after he was released from a prison to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to details, Joseph Williams, 26, was imprisoned at Orient Road Jail on March 13 for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

However, he was released on March 16, among 163 other low-risk inmates from the prison following the issuance of Administrative Order 2020-018 which allows people to go free early to decrease the risk of contracting COVID-19 in crowded facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that United States tops in the global tally of coronavirus cases.

