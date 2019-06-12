Man held for burying wife alive for ‘honour’ in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Police claimed to have arrested a man for burying his wife alive on the pretext of ‘Karo-kari’ in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that the suspect, Jamal Khan Shambani, had reportedly buried his wife alive one month ago in Salehpat area of Sukkur as he had suspicion about her character. The officials said that after killing wife, the suspect had managed to escape from the scene.

Interestingly, the suspect was apprehended in another case but during the interrogation, he revealed about the dreadful crime, said the police.

The officials further said that Shambani’s father and brother had already been imprisoned over their alleged involvement in the murder.

Earlier on February 23, Police investigations had disclosed that two bodies of a man and woman, found near Hub Dam had been murdered in the name of honour.

The tortured bodies had been identified as Naseeb Zar Khan and Wahabsar Khan, two residents of Mominabad Metroville area of Karachi.

The family of boy, Naseeb Zar, had refused to file a case, the police had said.

