Man jailed for committing daring robbery bid caught on camera

A robber caught from the public during a daring robbery bid in London, smashing the car into the front glass door of a jewelry shop is sentenced to 10-year-imprisonment.

The incident occurred on 25 October 2019 as Wegener and two accomplices drove a black Range Rover and smashed it into a front glass door of the jewelry shop. The three later came out of the vehicle one by one and started smashing the display glasses at the shop with a hammer-like material, putting all items in a bag.

They later tried to run from the shop as members of the public try to nab. The CCTV footage showed the three criminals running out of the shop while being chased by the members of the public.

Wegener was prevented from escaping by members of the public outside at the outset of the robbery, and he was detained until police a few minutes later.

Wegener was subsequently arrested and later charged with the offenses. He pleaded guilty to the offenses on 26 November.

The Range Rover used by the robbers was recovered by police, and found to have been stolen from an address in Wandsworth earlier that month, and displaying false number plates.

Detective Constable Sam Weller of the Central West Robbery Squad, who led the investigation, said: “This was a reckless robbery committed in front of shoppers on a busy high street. It was sheer luck that no one was seriously injured when the vehicle smashed through the shop front, and the shop owner and customers were threatened with serious violence when the robbers were inside.

“The raid was thwarted by members of the public who chased down and held Wegener as he tried to escape. This was a terrifying incident for the victims and everyone who witnessed it unfold, and Wegener will now spend a significant period of time in jail.”

