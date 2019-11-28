WATCH: This ATM robbery fail is going viral for a reason!   

I came, I saw and I conquered was what the robbers in Victoria, a state in Australia, thought when they tried to steal an ATM after hitting it multiple times with a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

However, nothing went right for them that day as initially they tried to loot money from the ATM. After failing to do so, they put up a herculean effort to uproot the machine from the ground and drag it away with them.

Even this did not go down well for them and had to later run away from the spot empty-handed.

A footage on a surveillance camera captured all these moments showing one of the offenders standing near the machine, helping his partner drive a white SUV into the machine.

The video showed them attempting to break the machine by hitting the ATM with the vehicle’s bumper. However, despite hitting it repeatedly, the ATM remained unbroken.

The duo then hooked a chain to the ATM in an attempt to rip the machine out of the ground. But even that didn’t work and it almost ended up tearing off the vehicle’s SUV. Finally, the duo got back into the vehicle and drove away.

According to the Victoria Police, which is investigating the attempted robbery, the car involved in the theft was a stolen vehicle and was dumped nearby. While nothing was stolen in the botched robbery, it could take 10,000 Australian dollar to repair the damage caused.

Authorities had asked for help from the nearby residences to locate the identity of the culprits if captured on outdoor home security cameras.

