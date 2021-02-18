WATCH: Man jumps into icy water to rescue his iPhone

In a crazy move, a man was filmed jumping into icy water at Victoria’s Inner Harbour to rescue his iPhone, which fell into it as he tried to take a picture.

The incident occurred when Roman Czarnomski was walking around the harbour in the wee hours on February 14 and suddenly while trying to take a picture, his phone slipped from his hand falling straight into the ice-cold waters.

Later that morning, Czarnomski stripped down and bucked up to dip into the freezing cold water to rescue his iPhone XS. He could be seen retrieving the iPhone from the icy water and swimming to the other end to come out of it.

“I dropped my phone the night before. Then grabbed it the next day when the tide was low. It was refreshing,” Czarnomski told a local news outlet.

While it seems most phones barely survive the humidity from the shower these days, the new iPhone can survive dunking in up to 3m of water for up to 30 minutes.

While the phone may have been submerged for a little more than a few hours, Czarnomski said his phone appears to be working fine.

“I had a feeling it would work. […] I wasn’t really sure though until it buzzed in my pocket when the guy who took the videos sent them to me after I got out,” said Czarnomski.

