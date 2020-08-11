Man arrested over killing daughter by throwing her into well

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi police department has arrested a man over the alleged murder of her nine-year-old daughter by throwing her into a well in a neighbourhood of Mandra town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police told media that the accused person, Muhammad Bakhsh, had thrown his minor daughter into a well and fled from the scene. A case has been filed by the local police station over the complaint of the deceased girl’s mother.

The police officials added that the parents had been separated six years ago while the girl was residing with her father.

Earlier in July, Lahore police had reportedly resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of an old woman as her own daughter, who had claimed he was killed during a robbery, turns out to be her ‘killer’.

Some unidentified armed men had gunned down a man, Arshid, outside his residence situated in Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore a few days back while his family had told the police that he had been killed during a robbery bid at their house.

During the initial interrogation, Saira had confessed before the police that she got killed her father for not allowing freewill marriage. Saira said that her mother was also part of the murder plan.

The suspect had revealed that she wanted to marry a man of her choice but his father was opposing her. Saira revealed that she stole her father’s pistol and handed it over to her fried Moazzam who killed her father, Arshid. The police had arrested Saira and her mother on the charges of killing her father.

