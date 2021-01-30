Man kills four women including mother, wife and sister with knife in Shahkot

SHAHKOT: Man killed his mother, wife, sister and sister-in-law with a sharp knife in Shahkot, a town located in Nankana Sahib district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, the incident was reported in Bismillah Colony in the limits of the city PS, Shahkot. The accused named Shakeel after killing four women of his family fled away from the scene.

The cause behind the awful incident could not be ascertained, said the police, and added that according to initial information Shakeel was working in a private factory.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to the hospital for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the matter and ordered the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura for the immediate arrest of the killer and a detailed report of the incident.

Buzdar has directed the RPO to form special teams and bring the assailant behind the bars.

