Man kills girl over refusing marriage proposal, commits suicide later

FAISALABAD: A man on Wednesday killed a girl over refusing a marriage proposal and later committed suicide in Faisalabad area of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the unfortunate incident occurred in the suburb area of Faisalabad, where 18-year-old Akmal sent a marriage proposal for a 15-year-old girl.

However, after a refusal, the boy got enraged and opened fire on the girl, leading to her instant death. He later also committed suicide.

Both of them were shifted to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. The police have recorded the statements of eye-witnesses and families of both of them.

The police announced that they would be probing the matter from all angles.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of women being attacked over refusing marriage proposals have been reported previously.

In a similar incident on February 07, a man allegedly murdered a girl after she refused a marriage proposal from him in Lahore.

According to police, the incident was reported in Islampura area of the city, where a man fired multiple bullets towards a girl after her family refused to accept his proposal.

“He entered the house in a rash after the refusal and opened fire on her, killing her instantly,” they said adding that the victim is being identified as Sobia.

The accused Kashif was a distant relative of Sobia, who is going to be married on March 05.

The police said that the accused had managed to flee after the incident. “We have launched a search operation to trace him,” they said adding that he would be arrested soon.

