Man kills girl over refusing marriage proposal in Lahore

LAHORE: A man on Sunday allegedly murdered a girl after she refused a marriage proposal from him in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident was reported in Islampura area of the city, where a man fired multiple bullets towards a girl after her family refused to accept his proposal.

“He entered the house in a rash after the refusal and opened fire on her, killing her instantly,” they said adding that the victim is being identified as Sobia.

The accused Kashif was a distant relative of Sobia, who is going to be married on March 05.

The police said that the accused had managed to flee after the incident. “We have launched a search operation to trace him,” they said adding that he would be arrested soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of women being attacked over refusing marriage proposals have been reported previously.

In March 2020, three accused attacked a girl with acid in a village of Daska over the refusal of a marriage proposal.

The accused entered a house in Ismail Awan village in Motra police station jurisdiction and thrown acid at the victim girl and fled from the scene, local police said.

Acid attack burnt the face and body parts of the victim and she was transferred to a hospital in Lahore in a precarious condition.

The police have registered an FIR of the incident and conducting raids for the arrest of the accused, local officials said.

