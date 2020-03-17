Man kills mother, wife over domestic dispute

KARAK: A man allegedly shot his mother, wife and sister-in-law dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak area over a domestic dispute, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspect gunned down three women, including his mother, wife and sister-in-law in Takht-e-Nasarati Tehsil of Karak.

The officials said that the suspect’s another sister-in-law received bullet injuries in the incident. Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect has managed to flee from the scene. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the killings.

Last year on October 7, residents of Ghulam Muhammad-abad area of the city had witnessed a horrendous crime where a son along with his stepbrother murdered their mother.

According to details, the mother had been strangulated to death by her two sons after she had disapproved of her son’s wish to marry the girl of his choice. The son, namely, Muhammad Waris had expressed his desire to wed his sister-in-law’s sister which was struck down by Suraiya Bibi, the mother.

