Man kills sister over honor in Lahore

LAHORE: Man killed his sister over honor in Lahore on Thursday, said the local police.

As per details, a 17-year-old girl left her house and later agreed to return back on the decision of Panchayat. The culprit fled the crime scene safely.

Search to arrest the assailant was underway, said the police

Last month, two people including a woman were killed on the pretext of ‘honor-killing’ for allegedly having illicit relationships in Der Murad Jamali.

Read more: Islamic decree terms honor killing un-Islamic act

The incident was reported in the limits of PS Manjho Shori in Dera Murad Jamali.

Earlier in the month of July, a 24-year-old girl named Waziran was subjected to inhumane torture and succumbed to her wounds in Sindh’s district of Jamshoro; locals have said that the girl was killed for honor.

