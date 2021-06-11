Man kills wife, daughter over petty issue in Punjab’s Tandlianwala

TANDLIANWALA: In a shocking incident, a man on Friday killed his wife and daughter over a petty issue in Punjab’s Tandlianwala, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the husband turned furious when her wife refused to give him Rs500 in Gulshan-E-Rehman area of Tandlianwala.

After a verbal brawl, the man lost temper and started hitting his wife with a baton. When her daughter tried to save her mother, the man subjected her to severe torture.

The woman and her daughter succumbed to their injures on the spot. On being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspect and shifted him to the police station for further interrogation.

Earlier on January 28, in a gruesome murder, a woman had been beaten to death by her husband over a domestic dispute in the Jamshoro district of Sindh province.

According to police, the incident had been taken place in Nooriabad town of Jamshoro District, when woman demanded her husband to give household expenses. After killing his wife, the man had surrendered himself to the police with a gun and confessed to his crime.

