JAMSHORO: In a gruesome murder, a woman was beaten to death by her husband over a domestic dispute in the Jamshoro district of Sindh province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Nooriabad town of Jamshoro District, when woman demanded her husband to give household expenses.

After killing his wife, the man surrendered himself to the police with a gun and confessed to his crime.

In a similar incident that took place in Lahore last year in December, a man had killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute in Lahore.

Read more:Man kills mother for not allowing free-will marriage

According to police, the incident was reported in Lahore’s area of Green Town, where a man named Ashiq killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute. The bodies of the woman and children were moved to a nearby hospital.

The suspect fled away easily after killing his family. Meanwhile, the police are in search of the murderer.

Comments

comments