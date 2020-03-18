Man kills wife, father and mother-in-law in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A man on Wednesday gunned down his wife, father and mother-in-law in Sargodha, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the incident took place in the area of Nawanlak in limits of PS Kot Momin. The man, after killing his wife, father, mother-in-law fled away safely.

Two others also sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident.

The police said, the woman had moved the court for divorce, which angered the man. The Regional Police Officer (RPO) has summoned report into the incident.

Last year on October 7, residents of Ghulam Muhammad-abad area of the city had witnessed a horrendous crime where a son along with his stepbrother murdered their mother.

According to details, the mother had been strangulated to death by her two sons after she had disapproved of her son’s wish to marry the girl of his choice. The son, namely, Muhammad Waris had expressed his desire to wed his sister-in-law’s sister which was struck down by Suraiya Bibi, the mother.

