Man, two minor daughters killed in Quetta

QUETTA: A man and his two minor daughters were killed, while his wife was injured by unidentified men in Quetta on Thursday, ARY News reported.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the house situated in the limits of police station Cantt and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Hospital sources said that the necks of the man and his minor daughters were slit with a sharp tool. The sources maintained that his wife works as staff nurse at the Civil Hospital Quetta. Her condition was said to be critical.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the killings.

Earlier today, in a horrific incident, a woman had been killed along with her four children in Gujranwala.

The five members of the ill-fated family were killed at Dogranwala in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station, officials had said.

The bodies had been shifted to the hospital for postmortem, police had said. “The victims were slain with a sharp-edged weapon,” CPO Gujranwala Sarfaraz Ahmed had told the journalists.

