Husband kills mother-of-four over honour in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in the name of honour in Bahawalnagar district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at a house in Islam Nagar neighbourhood of the district, where a husband killed his wife in the name of honour and buried her secretly within the house premises.

However, until this no one knew what happened to the woman, mother of four children, unless the neighbours observed a stinking smell coming from the house and informed the police authorities of their concern.

The police carried out a thorough search and found the buried body. They arrested the husband, identified as Muhammad Hussain, for his involvement in the crime, which later found out to be a murder in the name of honour.

On Thursday, in yet another ‘honour killing’ incident, a woman was allegedly killed by her relatives in Karachi on Wednesday night.

Read More: Karachi: Couple killed in the name of honour over jirga’s order

The victim, Nayab Bibi, mother of two minor children, was allegedly shot dead by her uncle and other relatives inside her house in Lasbela area of Karachi, police said and added that the suspects managed to escape from the area after the murder.

The officials said that Nayab Bibi hailed from Charsadda and she had contracted marriage of her choice few years ago.

Her nephew told the journalist that she was living on rent in the house for over one year and added that her husband, Muhammad Yousif is a driver by profession. He said that unidentified armed men attacked on the house and killed the women tonight.

She left behind two children, two-year old baby girl and a six-month-old baby boy.

