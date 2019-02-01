LAHORE: A raid conducted by ARY News’ ‘Sar-e-Aam’ team along with FIA officials led to the arrest of for repeatedly raping a girl and blackmailing her through an objectionable video.

The raid was conducted by Sar-e-Aam team after it came to know about the victim’s family’s horrific ordeal as the sexual predator not only blackmailed the girl but also her family with the video.

The victim told ARY News that she befriended the boy and trusted her but he recorded an objectionable video with her and then started blackmailing her for meetings and sexual favours.

The girl claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the boy who threatened her that if she doesn’t come to meet him, he will upload the video on social media.

As the girl finally entrusted her parents with her ordeal, the man also blackmailed them and the most horrific part of the story started when her brother and her father had to themselves drop her for a meeting with blackmailer.

The arrest

Sar-e-Aam team contacted FIA for help, FIA Punjab Zone Lahore’s Deputy Director Chaudhry Sarfraz agreed to help the team.

Now Sar-e-Aam had to wait for the boy to call the girl for a meeting. As soon as the suspect called the girl, FIA officials and Sar-e-Aam team took him into custody.

Surprisingly, the man said that he was a big fan of Sar-e-Aam host Iqrar-ul-Hassan and used to watch the show regularly.

The suspect is now in FIA’s custody and has revealed before the FIA team that he has shared the video with his friends. As his phone was unlocked, several other videos were also recovered from his smartphone’s messenger.

This is not the first time that Sar-e-Aam helped law enforcers nab such criminals, In February last year, at least four boys belonging to apparently well-to-do families were arrested for raping and blackmailing a 13-year old girl in Karachi.

The boys namely Usama, Muzammil, Umair and Amir were accused of repeatedly raping, filming the ghastly act and blackmailing the teenage girl. The accused also tortured the victim for not “obeying” them and demanding deletion of the video.

