Man raping child in a boat at Karachi seaside arrested

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a man allegedly involved in raping a child in a boat at the seaside, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused was raping a child in a boat at the seaside when passers-by noticed his activity and tried to film the entire incident.

He ran away after knowing that he has been filmed by passers-by, SSP South Zubair Shaikh said adding that the footage later helped the police in arresting the accused.

A case has been registered against the suspect and a probe into his act is being launched.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of sexual assault against children have been reported in the country and in one such incident recently, a 14-year-old boy raped two and a half years old child in Karachi’s area of Korangi on Saturday.

Read More: Man arrested for trying to rape job-seeking woman in Karachi

The act of moral degradation was reported in the Korangi Industrial area, where a 14 years old boy sexually abused two and a half years old kid.

The culprit has been taken into custody by the police, who admitted raping the minor in his initial confessional statement. Meanwhile, the rape victim kid has been shifted to the hospital for the medical report.

Comments

comments