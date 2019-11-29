KARACHI: A man was robbed outside his home as soon as he reached at his apartment after withdrawing cash from a bank in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a CCTV footage, obtained by ARY News, three dacoits on two motorcycles can be seen looting a man on gunpoint outside his home in front of his minor daughter who was shockingly witnessing the crime scene.

According to the details, the man withdrew cash from a bank located near Urdu Bazar and left for his home. The robbers chased the man from the bank and when he reached at his apartment, situated in the limits of Garden police station, they deprived him of his money within 40 seconds.

The victim has registered a case at the police station but despite providing the CCTV footage, in which the bikes number plates could be seen clearly, the police could not arrest the suspects.

Earlier on November 19, Police had claimed to have busted a five-member dacoit gang involved in looting people coming out of banks after withdrawing money and arrested all its members.

Talking to journalists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) central had said that the arrested suspects, during the initial interrogation, confessed to committing over 50 robberies.

The suspects were identified as Noor Muhammad, Usman, Saddam, Mewa Khan and Shabbir Ahmed, the police officer had said and added that two stolen motorcycles, arms, ammunition, nine mobile phones, cash and snatched valuables were recovered from their possession.

