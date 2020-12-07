Man sets father, mother and brother afire in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: In a dreadful incident, a son reportedly set his father, mother, and brother on fire in Sheikhpura on Monday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Madar village in Sheikhpura where a disobedient son set three members of his family on fire after spraying petrol over them.

The burn victims were rushed to Lahore due to nonoperational burns units at the DHQ hospital. According to the doctors eighty per cent of the body of the victims namely Majeed, 70-year-old, Saba, 67 and Nasir, 28 has been badly affected due to burns.

Meanwhile, the son along with his wife fled the crime scene. The police are in search of the accused.

In his initial statement, Majeed in his initial statement said that her wife and son were locked up in a room and were set on fire.

Earlier in January this year, a teenage daughter had suffered horrific burns wounds at the hands of her father after she stopped him from hitting her mother.

The incident occurred in Ukraine, where a 16-year-old girl Anna Krytska sustained horrific burns when she tried to stop her father from hitting his wife Natalia.

As narrated by the sobbing mother, the young girl grabbed her father’s arm as he came home drunk and tried to hit her. The daughter shouted saying: ‘You are not going to hurt her anymore!’

