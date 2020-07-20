Man sets niece ablaze over marriage row in Punjab

CHANUTE: A 14-year-old girl was burnt to death allegedly by her uncle after her father turned down a proposal to marry her to the suspect’s son in Chiniot, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspect, Mohammad Yaqoob had asked his brother, Mohammad Yousuf for Sadia’s betrothal to his son which the latter had refused.

Two months ago, Mohammad Yousuf had tied the knot of his daughter, Sadia with another relative. In revenge, her uncle, Yaqoob sprinkled petrol over Sadia and set her ablaze when she arrived at her parents’ house three days earlier.

Girl attacked with acid in Daska after marriage proposal refused

Police said that the man set his niece on fire when she was alone at the house and managed to escape from the scene.

Sadia was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the bun injuries. Her parents and in-laws buried the girl and told the police that she died in a cylinder blast.

The police launched investigations into the issue after finding contradictions in statements of his parents and the in-laws. The police took her uncle into custody over suspicion. During initial interrogation, her uncle confessed to his crime.

