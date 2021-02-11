Man shoots dead wife, sister, attempts suicide in Ahmedpur Sharqia

BAHAWALPUR: A man shot at and killed two women and attempted suicide in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur Sharqia tehsil on Thursday, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Adda Merana. The man first shot dead his wife and sister and then attempted to end his own life over a domestic dispute.

Also Read: Boy commits suicide after poor mother refuses to buy him clothes

He was shifted to a nearby medical health facility for medical attention, rescue officials said.

Earlier, on Feb 1, a girl in Faisalabad had committed suicide by consuming poison after killing her friend.

Also Read: Man commits suicide after shooting dead mother in Karachi

The incident was reported in Sahiyanwala police station of Faisalabad when a 22-year-old girl named Shakira entered the house of her friend from the roof and opened fire, killing 22-year- old Muqaddas and injuring her niece Shazia.

As a result, one girl identified as Muqaddas was killed on the spot and the other received serious wounds. The girl who fired the shots also ended her life by consuming poison.

Comments

comments