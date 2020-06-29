BERLIN: A man trying to snatch a two-year-old girl from a play park was caught red-handed on camera after a woman noticed the suspicious activity and followed him.

The incident occurred in Berlin, where a 44-year-old man led the girl away from the park while her mother was distracted in conversation.

Carrying girl on her shoulders, the man would have easily fled the park if a woman had not noticed his suspicious activity.

The 27-year-old woman, who was carrying her own two-year-old daughter followed the suspect and asked for help from a kiosk operator after finding it hard to keep up with the tall man.

The woman whose name was changed to Heike S in local media said: “He had noticed by now that I was following him.” Heike said she called for help as Zoran Z, 44, came to her aid and sprinted after the man and caught up with him.

He asked him if she was his child. The man replied in negative and said that he loves children.

They later forced him to return to the place where the mother was searching for her baby.

He was apprehended over the charges but was later released after the police said that conditions for issuing an arrest warrant were not met.

The police tried to pacify the parents in a post on Twitter after his release and said that so far there was no evidence of sexual motivation or of malicious intent in the case and visiting a playground in Berlin is no more dangerous than usual.

The parents have, however, raised their concern over the release of a man caught red-handed while snatching a baby girl.

