Man strangles his minor son to death in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A man allegedly strangled his four-year old son to death with the help of a rope in Nawabshah, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the man, Faisal Sheikh, had killed his minor son few days earlier and had thrown his body within the remits of Khadar police station.

Police took Faisal Sheikh into custody on suspicion. However, later during initial investigation, he confessed to his crime, said the officials.

The man is said to be mentally ill, the police added.

