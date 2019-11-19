Man throws acid on sister in Dadu

DADU: A brother threw acid on his sister over a domestic dispute in Dadu city of Sindh province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The woman suffered burn wounds in an acid attack by her brothers and shifted to hospital for medical treatment by women protection cell.

Police have said that the woman in her statement has maintained that she was attacked by her brothers over a property dispute.

The police have lodged a case against suspects and started the investigation.

Earlier in June, a husband threw acid on his wife over a domestic dispute in the Korangi area of Karachi.

The married woman identified as Abida suffered burn wounds in an acid attack by her husband and shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect fled the scene after throwing acid on his wife.

