‘Robbers’ kill security guard, loot Rs9m outside Mandi Bahauddin bank

Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Two unidentified armed men shot and killed a security guard while injured another outside a bank in Mandi Bahauddin and decamped with a whopping Rs9 million cash.

According to police, the incident took place in Gala Mandi. The suspected robbers resorted to indiscriminate firing when they saw money being shifted from the bank to a van parked nearby for onward transportation to another bank branch.

Resultantly, two security guards sustained gunshot wounds. One of them died on the spot. Subsequently, the armed men grabbed hold of a bag containing Rs9 million worth of currency notes and sped away.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot and cordoned it off to collect evidence. A police official said the police have launched an operation to arrest the culprits.

