Manhunt continues for facilitators of Lahore’s police station attack

LAHORE: Security forces have continued a search operation at Barki Road and its suburban parts today for arresting the facilitators of the deceased terrorist who had attacked a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

However, the investigators have failed to ascertain the identity of the armed attacker so far. According to CTD investigators, the alleged terrorist aged between 20 and 22 who had been killed by security officials after he attacked a police station in the provincial capital.

The fingerprints of the terrorist killed by security officials have been sent for identification to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The department said that security heightened due to the possible terrorist threat to the sensitive spots in Lahore including CTD police stations. It added that manhunt is underway for arresting other terrorists after filing a case against the police station attack.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, security officials had foiled a major terrorism bid in Lahore by killing a suspected suicide bomber outside a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Lahore’s Barki Road.

The terrorist had attacked a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Lahore’s Barki Road on Tuesday morning, however, he was killed in retaliation by security officials.

The attacker had opened fire on the security forces at the police station after being called to identify himself. The unidentified terrorist was later killed in response fire by the security officials, according to CTD.

The CTD officials had said that a suicide vest, two hand grenades and weapon were recovered from his possession. The security forces started a search operation after cordoning off the area..

