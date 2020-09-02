Landslide kills four in Mansehra as heavy rain continues

MANSEHRA: At least four people including women and children were killed and several others were injured after a landslide triggered by heavy rains engulfed a house in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, four people were died due to roof collapse in Ogi area of Hussain Banda in district Mansehra on Wednesday.

Police and eyewitnesses said the landslide was caused by heavy rains.

Rescue teams reached the spot and started the operation to recover stranded people under the rubble.

It may be noted that heavy rains continue to lash parts of KP, triggering flash floods in several areas of the province.

Two children were killed and six others received injuries in rain related incidents on Tuesday.

According to statistics issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two children lost their lives in Shangla in rain-related incidents. Seven houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA further stated that efforts underway to reopen block roads due to landsliding. The authority is in contact with all district administrations and the PDMA’s emergency operation centre is also fully functional, it added.

