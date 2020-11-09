Web Analytics
Five die as vehicle plunges into ravine in Mansehra

Mansehra Accident

MANSEHRA: At least five people were killed and two others suffered critical injuries when a vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Mansehra on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a woman among five people were killed and two others injured after their vehicle fell into a ravine near Banda Jalgi in Mansehra.

The police said that the accident occurred when the driver lost control over the steering while taking a sharp turn. The local people and police retrieved the injured and dead from the gorge and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Read More: At least seven killed as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Chakwal

Earlier on September 22, at least seven people had been killed and several injured when a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine near Ejazabad in Chakwal district.

Rescue 1122 had reached the spot to retrieve the victims from the gorge. The injured passengers had been shifted to a nearby hospital by rescue officials for medical aid. The deceased included four women and three male passengers, rescue officials had said.

 

