At least seven killed as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: At least seven people were killed and several injured when a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine near Ejazabad in Chakwal district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot to retrieve the victims from the gorge. The injured passengers have been shifted to a nearby hospital by rescue officials for medical aid.

The deceased included four women and three male passengers.

Earlier on August 18, at least five persons had ben killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine near Akbarpura village of Nowshera district.

According to rescue sources, the bus was on way from Lahore to Peshawar when it skidded off the road near Akbarpura, and fell into a ravine.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

