Frontline workers defy instructions by dodging Covid jabs, sources say

ISLAMABAD: Many frontline health workers in federal health facilities flout government instructions to get vaccinated against Covid not only for themselves but their family members as well, risking the lives of many they come in contact with at hospitals, ARY News reported Monday quoting sources with numbers.

A big number of healthcare workers employed in the federal health institutions have yet to get their covid shots including 968 employees of PIMS Hospital Islamabad.

The numbers given to ARY News by health department officials further say 67 healthcare workers and 188 of their family members have not received their shots as well.

It added 623 workers from Poly Clinic, 171 from NIH, 34 from TB and 23 from the national Homeopathy Council, have not yet received their shots.

The secretary of health ministry is irked on the recklessness and sluggishness on the part of these employees as NCOC sets a deadline until June 30 for them to get vaccinated.

