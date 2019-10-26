Marchers not to enter Islamabad’s Red Zone; govt, Rehbar Committee reach agreement

ISLAMABAD: After holding successful dialogues, the government and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee finally agree over venue of the march in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following the successful negotiation with the opposition’s committee, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak announced that they have reached an agreement under which the participants of ‘Azadi March’ will not enter the Islamabad’s Red Zone.

He said that the opposition parties will hold their protest demonstration near Sunday bazaar in H-9 sector in the federal capital and added, “Rehber Committee has assured the government for a peaceful protest.” The minister further revealed that the demonstration will not be prolonged.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government has also been assured that the participants of the march will not violate the law and will record their protest in a peaceful manner.

He maintained that the opposition’s committee neither asked for the prime minister’s resignation nor demanded for early polls.

The government will not create any hurdle or obstacle on the route of ‘Azadi March’, Pervaiz Khattak said and added that the protest will be within the ambit of law and the constitution.

Earlier in the day, the government’s negotiation committee had suggested the opposition parties to hold their sit-in at F-9 park in Islamabad.

Sources had said that the Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak had held a telephonic conversation with Rehbar Committee’s chairman Akram Durrani and suggested various venues, outside the red zone, for their protest demonstration.

