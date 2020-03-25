PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday reported 39 new coronavirus cases after 46 people were tested in Union Council of Mardan, ARY News reported.

KP Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a Tweet said that 46 people from Union Council Manga, Mardan were tested for the coronavirus and that out of these, 39 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Quick update of extended Corona Virus test results in UC Manga, Mardan where Pakistan’s first death was recorded, and a lockdown was enacted. Sampling has shown that out of 46 people tested in the UC, 39 tests are positive. 4 samples were rejected. All tested were asymptomatic,” he said in a Tweet.

There are significant lessons for all of us asked to stay at home, to comply with instructions across Pakistan, he further wrote in a Tweet.

It may be noted that UC Manga recorded the country’s first coronavirus death last week.

A 50-year-old man had died at the DHQ Hospital last Wednesday after arriving in Mardan 10 days before that from Saudi Arabia, leading to the immediate lockdown of the union council.

The Sindh government on Wednesday confirmed new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial total to 413 and the country’s overall tally to 1000.

Out of the total novel coronavirus cases, 413 were reported so far in Sindh, 296 in Punjab, 115 in Balochistan, 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 78 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas, 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in federal capital Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Five new cases were reported in Balochistan, taking the provincial tally to 115. A total of 18 patients have recovered while seven died from the COVID-19

