Marriage hall association announces countrywide protest

KARACHI: The Marriage Hall Association has announced a countrywide protest on July 13 to press the government into accepting their demand of allowing wedding halls to reopen under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement came after an emergency video-link meeting of representatives of wedding lawn owners’ body from across the country. They deliberated on the issue of closure of marriage halls across the country.

They decided to hold protest demonstrations outside press clubs across the country at the same time to demand reopening of halls.

The association’s president Rana Raes said marriage hall owners will march towards press clubs in all major cities, where they will hold a protest demonstration. He claimed hundreds of thousands of people will join their protest.

He regretted that the government has turned a deaf ear to their demands despite being repeatedly approached. He assured that protesters will abide by Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during their protest.

Last Sunday, Workers of Karachi Marriage Halls Labour Union had staged a protest at Five Star Chowrangi of the city, demanding reopening of marriage halls. The protesters, including women and children, staged a sit-in at Five Star Chowrangi against closure of wedding halls during the lockdown, imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Protest leaders said that the workers have lost their jobs due to the lockdown and demanded reopening of marriage halls.

