Marriage halls association to hold countrywide protest

KARACHI: The Marriage Halls Association will hold protests against closure of wedding lawns during the lockdown enforced to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rana Raes, the association’s presidents, said they will stage protest demonstrations in front of press clubs to press the government to allow them to reopen marriage halls under SOPs. He threatened that protesters will march towards the chief minister’s house if their demands are not met.

Read More: Atiq Mir demands opening of marriage halls in Karachi

The decision to hold protests was made at an emergency video-link meeting of representatives of wedding lawn owners’ body from across the country on July 5. During the meeting, they deliberated on the issue of closure of marriage halls across the country.

Read More: Marriage hall labourers hold sit-in, demand reopening of their work

Rana Raes had regretted in a statement that the government has turned a deaf ear to their demands despite being repeatedly approached. He assured that protesters will abide by Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during their protest.

Lately, Workers of Karachi Marriage Halls Labour Union had staged a protest at Five Star Chowrangi of Karachi, demanding reopening of marriage halls. The protesters, including women and children, staged a sit-in at Five Star Chowrangi against closure of wedding halls during the lockdown, imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments